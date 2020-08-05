OBC reservation: Stalin calls up PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday called up the Prime Minister and urged him to provide 50 per cent reservation to OBC candidates in medical course admissions.

Following which, Stalin tweeted, “In furtherance of my letter on OBC reservations, I had a telephone conversation with PM Thiru @narendramodi regarding OBC quota in State-surrendered seats of AIQ. I urged him to convene a committee meeting on priority and uphold State reservation laws. We must continue to defend the defenceless.”