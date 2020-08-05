STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu to allow gyms to open from August 10 amid COVID-19

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, considering a representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Closed Gym at Velachery. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: After remaining closed for over four months as part of measures to fight COVID-19, gyms in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume services from August 10.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, considering a representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association, the government said in an official release.

Palaniswami ordered allowing gyms to resume operations from August 10 and the Centre has allowed such facilities to work from today, the government said.

The gyms will be allowed to offer services only to people aged up to 50 years and Standard Operating Procedures, which will be issued separately for them, will have to be followed.

Like other establishments, gyms were also closed on March 24 in Tamil Nadu as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

While other businesses and activities were allowed in a phased manner to resume function, gyms have now been permitted to restart work.

