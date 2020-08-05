Three Panruti girls clear UPSC exam, create history

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: For the first time in the history of Cuddalore district, three women have cleared the Civil Services exam in the same year, as per the results published by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Working moms inspire girls

R Ishwarya (24), a resident of Marungur in Panruti secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 and second in the State ranking. After completing her engineering degree from Anna University, Ishwarya decided to prepare for UPSC. In her first attempt, she had secured AIR 630.

However, on her second attempt, she managed to find her way into the Top 50 ranks.

She said, “My mother Elavarasi is my inspiration. She was married at a young age. Despite that she decided and managed to land herself a State government job. I am glad that I could make her proud today.” Priyanka (25), a resident of Bandarakottai in Panruti too attributes her success to her mother, who works as a postmaster. Priyanka secured AIR 68 and has come third in State. S Krishnapriya (24) of Pudupettai in Panruti secured AIR 514. This remarkable feat is bound to motivate more young girls to pursue Civil Services.