STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Panruti girls clear UPSC exam, create history

R Ishwarya (24), a resident of Marungur in Panruti secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 and second in the State ranking.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: For the first time in the history of Cuddalore district, three women have cleared the Civil Services exam in the same year, as per the results published by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Working moms inspire girls
R Ishwarya (24), a resident of Marungur in Panruti secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 47 and second in the State ranking. After completing her engineering degree from Anna University, Ishwarya decided to prepare for UPSC. In her first attempt, she had secured AIR 630.

However, on her second attempt, she managed to find her way into the Top 50 ranks.

She said, “My mother Elavarasi is my inspiration. She was married at a young age. Despite that she decided and managed to land herself a State government job. I am glad that I could make her proud today.” Priyanka (25), a resident of Bandarakottai in Panruti too attributes her success to her mother, who works as a postmaster. Priyanka secured AIR 68 and has come third in State. S Krishnapriya (24) of Pudupettai in Panruti secured AIR 514. This remarkable feat is bound to motivate more young girls to pursue Civil Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC Girls Panruti
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp