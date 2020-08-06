Patanjali Ayurved fined Rs 10 lakh by Madras HC for chasing profits by claiming COVID-19 'cure'

Harish Murali By

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Patanjali Ayurved for 'chasing profits' by claiming to have a cure for COVID-19. The court refused to vacate the interim stay restraining Patanjali from using the term Coronil to market its immunity booster tablets against COVID-19.

The injunction was granted by the Madras High Court on a trademark infringement suit filed by Chennai-based Arudra Engineers Private Limited, which was using the registered trademarks Coronil-213SPL and Coronil-92B for its industrial cleaning chemicals for nearly three decades.

In a 104-page order, Justice CV Karthikeyan observed, "Patanjali and Divya Yog Mandir Trust repeatedly projected that they are a Rs 10,000 crore company. However, they are still chasing

further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for COVID-19 when in reality their Coronil tablet is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever.”

"A simple check with the trademark registry would have revealed that Coronil is a registered trademark. If they had done so and still with audacity used the name, then they deserve no consideration at all,” the judge said in his order.

The justice also observed, "They must realise that there are organisations which are helping the people in this critical period without seeking recognition and it would only be appropriate that they are made to pay costs to them."

The court directed the company to pay Rs 5 lakh each to Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College and Hospital.

“In both the organisations, treatments are afforded free of cost without any claim to either trademark, trade name, patent or design, but only with service as a moto,” the judge said and directed that the cost must be paid on or before August 21.

A memo on the payment made should also be filed before the Registry, High Court of Madras, before August 25, 2020, the judge ordered.

