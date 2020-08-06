STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Among the new cases, 176 cases are in the Puducherry region and 19 in the Karaikal region.

Health technicians collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests from the workers at a health centre.

Health technicians collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests from the workers at a health centre. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 195 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Puducherry Union Territory on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 4621, active cases to 1743, and deaths to 70.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of  Medical Services (DMS) Dr S.Mohan Kumar said among the five COVID-19 deaths is a 62-year-old woman from Muthialpet with diabetes and hypertension who died of septic shock at JIPMER.

Another woman aged 55, from Saram, who was suffering from type two diabetes and severe hypertension, died at IGMCRI. 

A 75-year-old man from Mudaliarpet who was comorbid with acute Chronic kidney disease and Coronary artery disease died of diabetic ketoacidosis and sepsis, while a 77-year-old man from Ariyankuppam with systemic hypertension died of acute stroke.

An 80-year-old man from Kosapalayam died of COVID pneumonia and type one respiratory failure.

Out of 1743 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals,1013 are in Puducherry region (237  patients are being treated at the  Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI)  and 442 at JIPMER and 331 in COVID care centres and three outside Puducherry), 97 in Karaikal GH and 119 in Yanam GH and four in Mahe.

In addition, 456 patients in Puducherry region and 47 patients in Yanam region are under home isolation. 

As many as 2808 COVID-19 infected patients have been treated and discharged, also including the 129  people discharged on  Thursday.

Meanwhile, the infection rate stands at 20.7 per cent with 195 testing positive out of  940 samples. The fatality rate stood at 1.5 per cent.

Till now 44,158 samples have been tested, of which 38,854 samples have been negative and the test results of 224 are awaited.

TAGS
Puducherry COVID 19 Pondicherry coronavirus Coronavirus COVID 19
