STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is Tamil Nadu's economy on the road to recovery thanks to its COVID-19 strategy?

Tamil Nadu constituted a high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan to assess the overall impact of the pandemic on different sectors of the state economy

Published: 07th August 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

For representational purpose.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 pandemic may have hit economies across the world hard but Tamil Nadu policy makers are working on strategies to weather it and ensure the state's economy sails smoothly.

Tamil Nadu, which clocked a higher economic growth rate than the national average for three consecutive years, was badly hit by the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A top government official told The New Indian Express that in April, the state managed to mop up Rs 2,052 crore, a drop of 75 percent compared to last year when the revenue earned was Rs 8,544 crore.

“The recovery has been rapid since then,” said the official highlighting how the COVID-19 strategy of conducting more tests paid off.

From April to July 2020, there has been a dip of 39 percent when taking into account the figures last year during the same period. According to official sources, the state revenue collection during the first quarter last year was Rs 33,302 crore while that during the first quarter this year was Rs 20,353 crore.

The credit is being attributed to the strategy of combating COVID-19. Tamil Nadu was aggressive in testing its population which was much higher when compared to other states. The massive tests even caused jitters among some businessmen who were afraid that the rise in cases would be detrimental to the state's image and brand. But policy makers went ahead with the testing.

“We were the only state to do RTPCR tests rather than going in for other tests,” says the official. And this paid off in controlling the pandemic and ensuring the confidence of international agencies like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, JICA and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

While the state’s share of central taxes and of grants from the central government (which include a revenue deficit grant of Rs 40 billion, equivalent to 0.2 percent of GSDP, awarded by the Fifteenth Finance Commission) may be delayed due to COVID-19, the state hopes to manage as it has been permitted to increase borrowing levels. “We will be getting loans at a reasonable rate,” said the official.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the state government's medium-term fiscal statement, presented in mid-February 2020 together with  the  state’s financial year 2020-21 budget, contained an optimistic  narrative at a time when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic  was expected to be modest and short-lived.

In the fiscal statement, the fiscal deficit was expected to narrow gradually until financial year 2022-23 from just under 3.0 percent of GSDP in financial year 2019-2020 to 2.8 percent in financial year 2020-2021 and further to 2.6 and 2.5 percent in financial year 2021 - 22 and 2022 - 23, respectively. But the projections have been put on the backburner as the pandemic which was expected to last a month or so has now been hovering for nearly five months.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu constituted a high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan to assess the overall impact of the pandemic on different sectors of the state economy. The committee will be able to give a forecast about the state’s economy, said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus TN economy
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp