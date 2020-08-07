STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 244 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths; tally rises to 4,862

Four of the victims suffered from other comorbities like diabetes and hypertension and the fifth victim was brought from Murungapakkam, was brought dead who later tested positive for the virus.

Published: 07th August 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 244 fresh COVID-19 cases  and five deaths were  reported in Puducherry, taking the  total cases  to 4,862.

Active cases rose to 1,873 and deaths to 75 on Friday.

Among the new cases, 233 cases were recorded in Puducherry, 10 in Karaikal and two in Yanam.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of  Medical Services (DMS) Dr S. Mohan Kumar said that among the five fatalities reported, three were women and two men.

Out of 1,873 persons currently undergoing treatment in hospitals,1,097 are in Puducherry, 88 in Karaikal GH, 117 in Yanam GH and four in Mahe.

In addition, 567 are under home isolation, including 518 patients in Puducherry, 49 in Yanam.  

As many as 2914 coronavirus-infected persons have recovered and discharged including 77 on Friday.

The infection rate stands at 28.5 percent with 244 testing positive out of 856 samples and fatality rate 1.5 per cent.

 Till now, 45,098 samples have been tested, of which  39,554 samples have returned negative and the test results of 226 people is awaited.

