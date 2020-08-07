Tamil Nadu records 5,880 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day toll of 119 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,85,024. The death toll rose to 4,690 as 119 more deaths were reported, the highest figure recorded in a single day so far.

In what may be cause for cautious optimism, Chennai reported 984 cases on the day, the first time since June 16 that the city has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.

The capital first reported more than 1,000 cases per day on June 3. The figure dropped to 919 on June 16 before surging to over 1,000 from the next day and peaking at 2,393 on June 30.

Meanwhile Chennai Corporation officials have also reported that case positivity at its daily fever camps has dropped from 31 per cent in the first week of July to 18 per cent in August.

Chennai's share of new cases was only 16.7 percent on Friday -- compared to 34 percent on July 7 -- with 83.2 per cent of new cases being reported from other districts.

Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 319, 166 and 388 cases respectively.

While the State tested 67,352 samples and 65,189 people today, it discharged 6,488 patients, taking the total number of discharges to 2,27,575.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a 32-year-old new mother from Ariyalur was among the deceased. The woman, who did not have any comorbid conditions, was admitted in in KAPV Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruchy on August 3 and died on August 5 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute kidney injury, post-lower segment C-section and broad ligament hematoma.

A 23-year-old man from Villupuram with common variable immune deficiency, chronic restrictive lung disease, aplastic anaemia, was also among the deceased. He was admitted in a private hospital in Vellore on July 18 with fever. He died on August 5 due to Type I respiratory failure, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome and Covid-19.