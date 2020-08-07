Tiruchy: No, you won’t know who tested positive in your office

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Transparency in administration during a crisis would help to quell panic and make a workforce stay focused. Apparently that is not the case with the Tiruchy Corporation as employees allege they are kept in the dark about the number of staff affected. Walk into any civic office and one can hear whispers about who fell sick or who succumbed. But there is no official word yet, even to the employees.

Speculation is rife that a large number of employees have been affected by the virus which has sent triggered the panic button. A section of employees allege that neither health officials nor those who were privy to such information revealed what was happening.

Five staffers allegedly tested positive on Thursday but officials remained tightlipped. Sources further pointed out that not a single corporation office was closed even for a day for sanitizing ever since virus spread was reported in the city and wondered how that was possible considering the rapid spread of infection.

“Offices would be closed for a few hours for sanitising if any case was reported in a section and officials are very laid back in handling the situation,” an employee said. City Health Officer Yazhini and other senior officials in the department did not respond to TNIE’s queries. Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam claimed only 11 employees tested positive since March and did not divulge further details.