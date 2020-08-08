Homage paid to Karunanidhi on second death anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK leaders and cadres paid tribute to former Chief Minister Karunanidhi on the occasion of his second death anniversary, on Friday. A section of cadres gathered at the Karunanidhi mausoleum under the leadership of DMK president MK Stalin and paid floral tributes to late leaders CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi.

Later, Stalin paid homage to the portraits of Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence, CIT colony residence, Anna Arivalayam and Murasoli office. During the occasion, several DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi, were present.

Later, Stalin unveiled Karunanidhi’s statue erected at Thirukkuvalai through video conference, and recalled his achievements and services. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former Union minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and others too paid tribute to the former Chief Minister at his mausoleum.