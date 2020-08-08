STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India was looked upon as global leader during pandemic: Nirmala Sitharaman

India was looked upon as a global leader in the manner it was addressing concerns of its citizens during the pandemic, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: India was looked upon as a global leader in the manner it was addressing concerns of its citizens during the pandemic, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. She said this while delivering the 16th Nani Palkhivala Memorial lecture after inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Nani Palkhivala, eminent jurist and economist at the Sastra School of Law, Thanjavur through video conference. Also, she launched the TATA-Palkhivala chair on Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Thanks to the Digital India initiative, services could be delivered during the pandemic. While it was difficult even for advanced countries, which wrote cheques for compensation, Jan Dhan accounts helped in digital benefit transfer and banking correspondents provided cash at the door steps of beneficiaries in rural areas.

Urban populace could make purchases online using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) developed in the country. Even the vegetable sellers used this mode, the minister said. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of TATA sons said the Judicial system was faced with a huge capacity issue. He said around 3 crore cases were pending in courts across.

In this context the Alternate Dispute Resolution would make an enormous difference, he said. S Vaidhyas-ubramaniam,V-C of SASTRA deemed University said celebrations would continue for a year.

