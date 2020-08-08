Sangam-era artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Artefacts from the Sangam era were unearthed at Kodukkur village in Vaanur taluk on Thursday. The unearthed materials, including mud pots, jugs, potsherds and bones, were found on a land that was being prepared to set up a brick kiln unit.



Located on the southern banks of Sankaraparani river, Kodukkur lies close to Thiruvakkarai where a museum preserving wood fossils as ancient as 20,000 years, has been set up. The riverbank finds special mention by archaeological scholars as a migration route of people towards the erstwhile north Arcot district, say sources.



D Ramesh, assistant professor, department of history at the Government Aringar Anna Arts College in Villupuram, said that scattered pieces of potsherds of red and black ware were found on around 500 acres of land along the Sankaraparani riverbank. "The land was being dug for setting up a brick kiln when the landowner, one Jayabalan, informed us of the materials lying underneath the ground."

Ramesh said, "A team from our department excavated the site and unearthed beautiful pieces of red and black earthenware, a few jugs made of clay and also some large-sized bricks that are possibly from the Sangam period. The jugs were particularly distinct with the texture and size and we suspect they would have been used to store wine or water, or used as just a decor. We assume these items to be of Sangam era as red and black potsherds and big bricks belong to that period. However, a further excavation by the archeology department, similar to that of Keezhadi, will reveal more information."



He added that the unearthing of such artefacts points to a larger urban civilization existing in Kodukkur during the Sangam era.



Villupuram MP Ravikumar who visited the site on Thursday, told The New Indian Express that it is a massive discovery. "These artefacts were unearthed near Thiruvakkarai that already houses a fossil wood museum under the Archaeological Survey of India. I have informed the State commissioner of archaeology to immediately depute a team to Kodukkur site for further excavation and preservation of the existing findings."



T Udayachandran, commissioner of State archaeology department, said, "We will send a team to excavate the site and take up further research." He added that the department may plan for a museum or other preservation methods if more findings come out of Villupuram district.