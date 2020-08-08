STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore

Watching a criminal undergo plastic surgery to change his appearance and commit a crime might be fun on the silverscreen.

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Watching a criminal undergo plastic surgery to change his appearance and commit a crime might be fun on the silverscreen. But, here is a real life underworld don who underwent a procedure for, in all likelihood, committing crimes, citing an interesting reason – that he wanted to be on the big screen! Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka was once again in the news on Friday when the CB-CID – who are probing on whether or not he is dead – revealed that the man had undergone rhinoplasty at a private hospital here, four months ago.

Following an inquiry with the hospital at RS Puram, it was confirmed that Lokka was indeed there for four days in February, and underwent the procedure to reshape his nose. The surgery made his nose slightly bigger than before, say sources.

This has strengthened the police’s suspicion on whether the person who died was actually the don himself, or someone else. “Though we get to hear about the procedure, we feel it might have been to change his appearance and not for films. Actual reason will be known only after the probe,” CB-CID IG K Shankar said.

Meanwhile, a special police  team conducted inquiry at the hospital and a gym at Cheran Maanagar, where Lokka was a frequenter from August 2019 to February 2020. According to sources, Lokka joined the gym disguising as Pradeep Singh, along with the other suspect in the case, Thiyaneshwaran.

Though the latter discontinued within a month, Lokka continued to train until the lockdown was announced. The gym management also shared his photographs and details collected during admission, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID received data, including fingerprint of Lokka from Puzhal prison, where he was remanded in 2017 for illegally entering the country. On Thursday, his girlfriend, Amani Dhanji (27), was taken to Chennai and lodged at the same prison. She is likely to be taken into custody next week.

