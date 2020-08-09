STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Blood thirsty wolves’, Madras HC on those taking bribes to issue e-passes

Observing that the government officials who demand bribe for issuing e-passes are “blood thirsty wolves”, the Madras High Court has sought for stern action against them.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the government officials who demand bribe for issuing e-passes are “blood thirsty wolves”, the Madras High Court has sought for stern action against them. “The officials are bent upon making profits even in these times. It is very shocking to know about the presence of such cut-throat, corrupt officials in the system. They are like the cruel, blood-thirsty wolves, and should be dealt with an iron fist,” a division bench of Justices comprising N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani said on Friday.

The bench was passing interim orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by CM Sivababu, president, Tamil Nadu Desiya Makkal Katchi. The petition prayed for a direction to the collectors of various districts and the Tirupur police, to produce six school-going teenage girls who were allegedly kept in the illegal custody of Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Private Limited in Avinashi as child labourers, and to set them free.

During the course of hearing through video-conference, the judges were told that most of the teenage and adolescent children were taken for work in the mills, by the brokers, during the lockdown period, without getting e-passes. Neither they were tested for the virus nor any fitness certificates obtained for them.

‘Tip of the iceberg’
“This is a classic case which demonstrates how the corrupt government servants utilise any situation to make illegal gains. While easing the restrictions for people to travel in case of emergencies, the government introduced the e-pass system. The case in hand is only the tip of the iceberg. Throughout the State, there are brokers for getting e-passes with a fee ranging from `500-`2,000. The media has widely reported about instances of getting e-passes on payments. This aspect has to be looked into seriously by the government,” the bench said.

Authorities asked to stay on vigil
 “Hundreds of such companies, like the mill in this case, are located in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode districts and it is being said that child labour is rampant in these areas. The public authorities, Labour department, and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) of these districts should be vigilant and conduct raids regularly to eradicate child labour,” the judges said. The bench was told by Tirupur district SP that a case has been registered against the mills and the children were left under the care of the local CWC. 
The matter was posted for further hearing on August 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court bribe e-pass
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp