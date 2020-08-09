STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'CISF officer asked me if I am an Indian': Kanimozhi alleges Hindi imposition

I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi, she asked.

Published: 09th August 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

Kanimozhi said she reached Chennai airport on Sunday to board a flight to Delhi when a CISF woman officer issued certain instructions. Since she couldn’t understand what the officer was saying, she asked her to speak in English. To this, she asked, “Don’t know Hindi. Are you an Indian?”

“ ...I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi,” she tweeted. Kanimozhi’s tweet was widely shared across various social media platforms and the tweet gained more than 4,500
retweets and 12,500 likes within three hours of tweeting.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kanimozhi said, “for her question of are you an Indian, I replied that you can’t decide who I am and left the place. Though I did not register any complaint except the tweet, The CISF official met me at the Delhi airport and expressed their apologies and they said it shouldn’t have happened and they assured me of proper action. Later, the DIG, CISF, Chennai also called me and apologised for the incident".

Meanwhile, CISF tweeted, “We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; the name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter. The CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanimozhi Hindi
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Gopal
    Cisf is right
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp