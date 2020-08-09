STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Need to collect gender data on Covid’

while the majority of frontline workers are women. “Women who were domestic workers were the first ones to be laid off when the Covid hit.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a pressing need to collect and analyse specialised data to understand the impact of Covid on different genders in order to mitigate the long-term impacts better, said panellists speaking at an online panel discussion organised by MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on Saturday.

Speaking on the ‘Gendered Impact of the Covid-19 Crisis’, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist with the World Health Organisation (WHO), said, “We can identify health inequalities only if we have proper gender analysis.” Giving an insight into how the pandemic impacted women, Professor Nitya Rao, Gender and Development studies, University of East Anglia in the UK, said personal protective equipment across the world have been designed for male bodies, while the majority of frontline workers are women. “Women who were domestic workers were the first ones to be laid off when the Covid hit.

There is also an increase in the intimate-partner violence.” Poonam Mattreja, executive director of Population Foundation of India, estimated that there is more than a 40 per cent decline in institutional deliveries. “Sterilisation is unavailable for women.

The country can expect a large number of child births in nine months, since lockdown came into force.” Over 28 million children have been affected by the closure of anganwadis in India, said Anjana Mangalagiri, senior fellow, Institute of Social Sciences. “Girl children who have dropped out of college may be pushed into early marriage.”Options like education through radio must be considered as an alternative to online education, she said adding “the National Education Policy could have been postponed to incorporate lessons learned from the Covid pandemic”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp