STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Red carpet ready for Durai Murugan, says AIADMK

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Problems are simmering in the DMK.  The first wicket in this row is Ku Ka Selvam.

Published: 09th August 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being an election year, shifting loyalties is quite common in politics. Already, a few functionaries from BJP and DMK have joined other parties. A few days ago, the ruling AIADMK extended an open invitation to BJP functionary Nainar Nagenthran, who is said to be dissatisfied with the party. On Saturday, the AIADMK again extended an invitation to one of the senior-most leaders of the DMK, Durai Murugan. Responding to a question,

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Problems are simmering in the DMK.  The first wicket in this row is Ku Ka Selvam. The second wicket could be Durai Murugan since he has been nursing grouse over denial of general secretary post in the DMK. I don’t want to go into the affairs of another party.

But Durai Murugan has been a senior leader of the Dravidian movement and if he comes, the AIADMK is ready to welcome him with red carpet.” Meanwhile, disgruntled DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam has responded to the show-cause notice issued by the DMK as to why he could not be removed from the party’s primary membership.

In his letter to DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday, Selvam said the party rules did not restrict any member or functionaries in meeting the leaders of other parties.  “It is a well-known fact that Prime Minister Modi visited late leader M Karunanidhi. Hence, I request you to withdraw the show-cause notice,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durai Murugan DMK
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp