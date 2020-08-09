Red carpet ready for Durai Murugan, says AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Being an election year, shifting loyalties is quite common in politics. Already, a few functionaries from BJP and DMK have joined other parties. A few days ago, the ruling AIADMK extended an open invitation to BJP functionary Nainar Nagenthran, who is said to be dissatisfied with the party. On Saturday, the AIADMK again extended an invitation to one of the senior-most leaders of the DMK, Durai Murugan. Responding to a question,

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Problems are simmering in the DMK. The first wicket in this row is Ku Ka Selvam. The second wicket could be Durai Murugan since he has been nursing grouse over denial of general secretary post in the DMK. I don’t want to go into the affairs of another party.

But Durai Murugan has been a senior leader of the Dravidian movement and if he comes, the AIADMK is ready to welcome him with red carpet.” Meanwhile, disgruntled DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam has responded to the show-cause notice issued by the DMK as to why he could not be removed from the party’s primary membership.

In his letter to DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday, Selvam said the party rules did not restrict any member or functionaries in meeting the leaders of other parties. “It is a well-known fact that Prime Minister Modi visited late leader M Karunanidhi. Hence, I request you to withdraw the show-cause notice,” he said.