Sriharikota hospital sealed after paediatrician, staff test Covid positive

Pressing the panic button is the news of a paediatrician, working in the memorial hospital run by Apollo Hospitals, being one of the cases.

Coronavirus Testing Lab

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) has been shut to contain the spread of Covid, a second wave of infection has hit the rocket launch station with four medical staff and a canteen worker at the Satish Dhawan Memorial Hospital testing positive. Besides, another resident of Sriharikota has also tested positive. 

Pressing the panic button is the news of a paediatrician, working in the memorial hospital run by Apollo Hospitals, being one of the cases. The doctor also has a private clinic in Sullurpet, which is visited by hundreds of children. The hospital has been sealed until further notice, except for emergency services. 

A massive contact tracing exercise is underway. SDSC-Shar sources said that at least 100 primary contacts have been traced and placed under quarantine. “Three nursing staff, who were working in memorial hospital and tested positive, are residents of ISRO’s employees colony, Pulicat Nagar. A containment zone has been marked placing 50 houses. Shar controller has directed the employees of these households not to report for duty until further notice,” an official said. 

Meanwhile, G Prakash, head, Public Health, told Shar authorities in an official communication that three public health supervisors, who came in contact with a Covid patient in Sriharikota, have been placed under home quarantine. Owing to spurt in cases in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the district authorities have earmarked four exclusive Covid  hospitals — Government General Hospital, Narayana Medical College and Hospital, G Vijaykumar Memorial Nellore Hospital and Area Hospital in Kavali, with a combined strength of about 2,000 beds.

