STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three women remove sarees, toss them into water to rescue youth from drowning in TN's Kottarai dam

They managed to save two of the four youngsters who fell into the water.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Three women Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34) from Adanurai who saved the two youths who fell into water of Kottarai dam in Perambalur district.

Three women Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34) from Adanurai who saved the two youths who fell into water of Kottarai dam in Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

By  P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Three women from near Kottarai are receiving praise for rescuing two youngsters from drowning in the waters of the Kottarai dam in Perambalur district on August 6. Thinking fast, the women removed their own sarees and threw them into the water when they realised four young men were about to drown. While they managed to save two of the youth, the other two drowned. 
 
On August 6, a group of 12 youngsters from Siruvachchur village went to play cricket near Kottarai village.

After playing, they went to the village to bathe in the Kottarai dam.

The Kottarai dam is being constructed across the Marudaiyaru river near the village at a cost of Rs 108 crore. Due to heavy rains over the past week, the depth of the water in the dam was between 15 to 20 feet.
 
The three women from Adanurai, Senthamizh Selvi (38), Muthamaal (34) and Ananthavalli (34), had just finished bathing and washing their clothes when the men arrived. 
 
"We were about to go home when the group arrived. They looked around the dam and asked us about bathing here. We warned them that the water would be deep. But four of the youngsters somehow slipped and fell in," Senthamizh Selvi said.
 
"We removed our sarees without thinking of anything and threw them into the water. We managed to save two boys but the other two drowned while we were trying to save them. We were inside the waters but still couldn’t reach them," she said. 

The youngsters who survived were identified as Karthick and Senthilvelan while the deceased were Pavithran (17) and Ranjith (25), a trainee doctor.
 
Perambalur firefighters reached the spot and recovered their bodies and sent them to Perambalur district headquarters government hospital for autopsy.
 
Selvi added that the place posed a risk as the water was too deep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kottarai dam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp