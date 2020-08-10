STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor

tress-induced hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels) leads to uncontrolled diabetes and hampers the capacity of a person to fight infections.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With diabetes becoming the single largest comorbid condition contributing to Covid deaths in Tamil Nadu, experts believe awareness, public health intervention and better management of the lifestyle disease are need of the hour. 

In Tamil Nadu, at least 50 per cent of the patients who succumbed to Covid, also had diabetes. Dr Ashwin Karuppan V, Consultant -Internal Medicine, Critical Care and Diabetology at Gleneagles Global Hospital, says the risk of contracting an infection is 50 per cent higher for diabetics. “Diabetes compromises one’s immune system,’’ he said. 

Karuppan says that people must be aware of the symptoms of diabetes. “Increased thirst, weight gain, unexpected tiredness, excess sweating or extensive weight loss could be early signs of diabetes. People with these symptoms should consult a doctor and get their sugar levels tested,’’ he said. 

He adds that stress-induced hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels) leads to uncontrolled diabetes and hampers the capacity of a person to fight infections. “It is ideal for everyone to check blood sugar levels twice a year,’’ he says. 

Worryingly, there have even been instances of diabetics in their 30s and 40s dying of Covid. Experts say there must be awareness from a young age as obese children and teenagers turn out to be obese adults. Dr Ganesh R, specialist in General Pediatrics and Pediatric Metabolic Disorders at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, blames popularity of fast food, sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activities for obesity in society.

“Teaching children of the link between obesity and diabetes from a young age at school will create awareness,’’ says Ganesh, adding that an awareness on lifestyle diseases can help in prevention too. He further says parents should ensure kids eat healthy food. 

In terms of public health intervention, experts say making sugar-level checks mandatory, may help in early detection of diabetes. Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy says that the public health system gives importance mostly to newly-emerging diseases and finding a cure for it, but a larger focus is necessary on controlling non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. “Earlier, prevention and control of infection, along with care of mothers and children, were the two domains of the health system. Now, diseases like diabetes and hypertension have emerged as a third domain,’’ Kolandasamy said. He added that early intervention can prevent sugar levels from spiralling into uncontrolled diabetes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
comorbid condition Lifestyle diseases diabetes Tamil Nadu coronavirus covid deaths Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp