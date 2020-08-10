Angoda Lokka case: Madurai lawyer's neighbours questioned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CB-CID officials conducted an inquiry with the neighbours of Advocate Sivakami Sundari, an alleged aide of Sri Lankan underworld criminal Angoda Lokka, in Koodal Puthur on Saturday.

The inquiry was carried out by a team of officials headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramasamy.

Following the inquiry, a CB-CID officer said that it's believed that Lokka had stayed in Madurai for a while at one of the houses rented by Sivakami Sundari. "Though the photo of Lokka was shown to the neighbours of Sivakami, everyone claimed they have not seen him. Lokka might have been hiding inside the house," he said.

The officer added that the officials had gone the bank passbooks and statements of Sivakami Sundari seized during the recent search and that the highest transaction in her account was `1lakh.



"However, the origin of the transaction is yet to be ascertained," he said, adding that a team of officials has been engaged in tracing the suspected transactions, if any, in her account.

On her phone conversation history, the officer said that she had been in frequent touch with four persons from Sellur in Madurai. "They will be questioned this week," he added.

Lokka's body is suspected to be cremated in Madurai.

Sivakami Sundari, her associate Thiyaneshwaran from Erode and Angoda Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji were arrested on Auguat 2 for forging the documents including Aadhar card for Angoda Lokka.

CB-CID had officials filed a petition before the Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking custody of three suspects arrested in the case.

Earlier, the team had questioned Sivakami Sundari's house owners, parents, a sibling, ex-husband at the CB-CID office in Tallakulam.