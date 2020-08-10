Death toll of Tamil Nadu natives trapped in Kerala landslide increases to 22

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The death toll of Kayathar residents trapped in the Rajamala landslide in Kerala has increased to 22 with four more bodies identified on Sunday.

The rescue teams including the NDRF had unearthed 45 bodies from the muddy debris amid the incessant rains and inclement weather conditions at the Pettimudi division of private tea estate in Rajamala near Munnar in Kerala.

Official sources told TNIE that four more bodies that belong to the families of Kayathar's Barathi Nagar residential area were identified on Sunday.

The Kayathar residents who went to see their relatives to Idukki district had returned unable to see the bodies of deceased relatives, they said.

Earlier, the Kayathar residents gave 55 persons reportedly missing after the landslide took place on last Friday. The rescue efforts are on.