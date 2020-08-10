Dip in COVID-19 cases a result of Madurai civic body's 'rigorous measures'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Corporation Commissioner S Visakan on Sunday attributed the recent dip in COVID-19 cases in the city to the rigorous measures taken by the civic body. Around 2,600 samples are being tested per day, of which less than five per cent – under 100 cases – return positive, he said, citing that the pandemic spread is “under control” as per the disaster management norms.

Despite the dip in cases, Visakan said that the number of samples tested per day has not been reduced. Besides, corporation workers have been deployed to monitor Influenza-like-illness (ILI) and other symptomatic cases reported from the private hospitals and clinics in the city, he said.

Further, he said that the establishment of 155 mobile medical camps, in the 10 wards with the highest number of active cases in each zone, has resulted in the reduction of cases. He cited Sellur as an example, where the COVID-19 cases had once peaked.

Visakan further said that the civic body has been demarcating the streets having over three cases in different households as containment zones. With the help of the police department, we are trying to attain zero movement of residents in such zones, he added.