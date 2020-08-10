Hogenakkal dam in full spate, but farmers fate in a limbo

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/SALEM/COONOOR/ERODE: Hogenakkal has witnessed a sharp rise in its water level, with rain continuing to lash in the catchments of Cauvery in Karnataka and Kerala for the past few days. On Saturday, Revenue officials said that water level in Hogenakkal has reached 1.50 lakh cusec.

Pennagarm Tahsildar Sethulingam Balachnadiran said, "All preventive measures have been taken to ensure that there is no loss of human lives or property. So far, we have not received any complaints from the residents. However, the water level is expected to increase further."

Considering the current situation, farmers have requested the district administration officials to hasten the implementation of Hogenakkal Surplus Water Scheme. President of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam S A Chinnasamy told The New Indian Express that they have been urging the government to formulate the scheme for the past three years.



"The project aims to connect 60 PWD controlled lakes, and construct a pumping station in Kenedenkuttai lake at Pennagaram. Water from Kendenkottai lake will be shared via canals to two other lakes. This will help recharge the groundwater level and ensure that district does not face drought."

Chinnasamy added that Dharmapuri requires only three TMC of water to completely recharge the groundwater table.

Senior officials told The New Indian Express that they have sent a project proposal to the State government. "Works will be started once the fund is allocated. Besides, the Central government has also been requested to provide funds under the Jal Jeevan Scheme for the same project," they added.

Inflow into Mettur increases

Meanwhile, inflow into the Mettur Dam has increased to 90,000 cusec on Sunday, after 1.46 lakh cusec water was released from Karnataka reservoirs. In the past two days, the dam's water level has risen by 11 feet. Sources said that 1,000 cusec water was discharged from the dam for delta irrigation.

Rains recede in the hills

While Salem district received 177.4 mm rainfall, the situation has improved in the Nilgiris district with mild showers in Gudalur and Panthalur. Sources said that heavy downpour in Yercaud caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Ghat Road. On Sunday, the hills received 747.5 mm rainfall as against 1,398 mm recorded on the previous day. The average rainfall for the different gauge stations dropped to 25.77 mm from 48.21 mm.

Devala recorded 102 mm rainfall, Yedapalli 60 mm, Panthalur 40 mm, Avalanche, Naduvattam and Glenmorghan 34 mm each, Gudalur town and Burliar 30 mm each, Ooty 29 mm, upper Bhavani 28 mm, upper Gudalur 25 mm and Coonoor 24.5 mm, sources said, adding that the lower rainfall helped the officials continue with the restoration works.

However, the Meteorological Department has forecasted rains till Monday, and the disaster management team has been alerted.

Status in Bhavanisagar dam

The water level in Bhavanisagar Dam further increased with an inflow of 7,389 cusec. The outflow, however, continued to be 500 cusec, which was diverted to Kalingarayan and Arakankottai-Thadappalli canals. A flood alert has been issued to residents in the low-lying areas near Bhavani and Cauvery river and they have been asked to move to a safer place.