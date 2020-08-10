STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

One-third of COVID-19 cases in Karaikal reported from fishing hamlets

Mobile sample collection vans are being used by health services and 500 samples collected in the past one week.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A mass sensitisation drive is underway in Karaikal fishing hamlets after over 100 COVID positive cases were reported in from the villages. The number accounts for one-third of cases in the district. Three fisherwomen from Kilinjalmedu, TR Pattinam-Pattinachery and Karaikalmedu died in the past three days.

"There was a jump in cases on Friday and a surprising drop on Saturday. We hope it will come under control," said K Mohanraj, Deputy Director of Health Services (Immunisation).

Mobile sample collection vans are being used by health services and 500 samples collected in the past one week. Eighty-nine cases were reported from Karaikalmedu and Kilinjalmedu and the two villages have been declared as containment zones.

The lack of social distancing in Karaikal fishing harbour was the cause of the outbreak, officials said. "The fishers, who initially believed that they are highly immune to diseases, also thought they would be immune to coronavirus as well. There has been a behavioural change in recent days.

We are receiving information about symptoms in families faster than before. We are sensitising through fisher panchayats and the administration," said M Raju, a medical officer in Karaikalmedu primary health centre.

Police are at the forefront of sensitisation as they gain the attention of fishers.

"Our personnel are reaching out to hamlets almost every day and spreading the message. We are conducting foot patrols to make sure we are not leaving behind anyone in communication. We are utilising the community public address system to good effect," said KL Viravallabane, Superintendent of Police (South Karaikal district).

With cases continue in fishing villages, sources hinted that the 10-day temporary ban on fishing which was to end on Monday would be extended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karaikal fishing hamlets K Mohanraj Karaikal COVID 19
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp