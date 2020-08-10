Police conducts study to trace unidentified gang wearing undergarments' modus operandi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police on Sunday conducted a study to trace the modus operandi of the burglars and traced the topography of their movements in connection with a house break-in attempts reported in the city and its rural parts by an unidentified gang wearing undergarments

The study was conducted on the weekend by the Singanallur police at various residential locations where the gang attempted to break into houses.



"The police team conducted a topography study using a drone at the crime scenes to find the path of their escaping routes. They had attempted house break-ins at more than 10 houses and broke open the doors at eight houses. They decamped with valuables in very few places. As they had used railway track, they managed to escape easily. Hence we have to study their modus operandi as well as their escaping method to avoid such incidents in future," said ES Uma, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime)



Stating that the study results will help police to strengthen their patrolling system, she said that the police are instructed to ensure night patrolling at the residential locations connected with railway tracks.



Meanwhile, five special teams constituted by the city police to investigate the suspect B Veeramani (38) from Erumad near Panthalur in Nilgiris district, suspected to be one among the mysterious gang, was caught by Singanallur police on Friday night.



The sources said that jewellery and valuables were recovered from him. The suspect Veeramani and six others are allegedly involved in the heists.