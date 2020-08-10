STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, takes total to 5,624

 Till now 47836 samples have been tested, of which 41075 samples have been negative and the test results of 599 are awaited.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

For representational purposes (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 245 fresh cases and two deaths were reported in Puducherry UT taking the total cases to 5624, active cases to 2180, and deaths to 89 in Puducherry UT on Monday.

Among the new cases, 192 cases are in the Puducherry region, six in Karaikal region, and 47 in the Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr. S.Mohan Kumar said among the two COVID-19 deaths one each in Puducherry and Yanam regions. A 66-year-old woman from Nanbargal Nagar, Oulgaret, and another 66-year-old male fromYanam died of COVID.

Out of 2180 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals,1074 are in Puducherry region (425 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 289 at JIPMER and 360 in COVID care centres), 131 cases in Karaikal GH and 153 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

In addition, 819 are in Home isolation including 766 patients in the Puducherry region and 53 in the Yanam region. As many as 3355 COVID -19 infected have been treated and discharged including66 on Monday. The infection rate is 26.8 percent with 245 testings positive out of 912 samples and fatality rate 1.6 percent.

 Till now 47836 samples have been tested, of which 41075 samples have been negative and the test results of 599 are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp