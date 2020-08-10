Puducherry reports 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, takes total to 5,624

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 245 fresh cases and two deaths were reported in Puducherry UT taking the total cases to 5624, active cases to 2180, and deaths to 89 in Puducherry UT on Monday.

Among the new cases, 192 cases are in the Puducherry region, six in Karaikal region, and 47 in the Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr. S.Mohan Kumar said among the two COVID-19 deaths one each in Puducherry and Yanam regions. A 66-year-old woman from Nanbargal Nagar, Oulgaret, and another 66-year-old male fromYanam died of COVID.

Out of 2180 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals,1074 are in Puducherry region (425 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 289 at JIPMER and 360 in COVID care centres), 131 cases in Karaikal GH and 153 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

In addition, 819 are in Home isolation including 766 patients in the Puducherry region and 53 in the Yanam region. As many as 3355 COVID -19 infected have been treated and discharged including66 on Monday. The infection rate is 26.8 percent with 245 testings positive out of 912 samples and fatality rate 1.6 percent.

Till now 47836 samples have been tested, of which 41075 samples have been negative and the test results of 599 are awaited.