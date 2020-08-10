Tamil Nadu Class X board exam results to be announced on Monday

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the SSLC or Class 10 board exam results on Monday.

The result will be declared at around 9.30 am on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

This year the examination for Class 10 could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. More than 9 lakh students had registered to appear for the exam and they will be graded based on half yearly and quarterly exams.

The candidates will get their provisional mark sheet from August 17 to August 25.