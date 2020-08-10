Munnar landslide: Tamil Nadu CM calls Kerala counterpart, extends full support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday phoned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed regret on the loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain and landslides in Munnar.

In a tweet, Palaniswami said, “I promise to provide necessary support in rescue and relief operations.” Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday urged the Chief Minister Palaniswami to take steps to direct respective district collectors to issue e-pass and vehicle facilities to relatives of the victims, all belong to Kayathar near Kovilpatti, with cooperation of Kerala government, as they are struggling to reach the accident place.

He added that the CM should offer compensation to the families of those who lost family members in the landslide. He also urged the Kerala CM to expedite rescue works and solatium be raised to Rs 25 lakh.

CPM Tamil Nadu secretary K Balakrishnan expressed his condolence to the bereaved families and urged the State and the Centre to extend assistance and demanded inquiry into the incident.