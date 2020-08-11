STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class X Boards: children with special needs left out

Parents of children with special needs who could not attend the Class X examination complained that their children were not yet declared pass as most of them were to write the exam privately.

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Parents of children with special needs who could not attend the Class X examination complained that their children were not yet declared pass as most of them were to write the exam privately. Tamil Nadu government declared all regular school-going Class X students pass on Monday. However, it was said that students taking exams in private have to write it on a separate date.

As students from special schools are considered as private candidates, their results were also not declared pass on August 10. Speaking about this, a parent, Joseph Sahayarajan told TNIE, "My son Imanuel Jacob has mental retardation and is a slow learner. Now after four months without any training, it would be extremely unfair to ask him to write the exam again. We don't ask anything but to treat our children like regular students and pass them."

Another parent Malathi, whose son V Vignesh has cerebral palsy, told TNIE, "It would be taxing for children like Vignesh to go for re-exam. It is near impossible." She added, "Also there are health risks involved. By the time the board exams were to be conducted, the coronavirus spread was not like this.

Children with special needs have low immunity and they are more susceptible to episodes of fits. Many would have not been used to wearing masks since they are at homes. I have not trained Vignesh to use masks yet."

Jayanthi, mother of Aishwarya (18), who also requires special attention said, "Even though she cannot write as fast as other students, she is a good learner and is suitable for regular schools. However, I could not get her enrolled in one.

They wouldn't have her there. Our inability to enrol her in a regular school now tests us. If the children have some minimum qualifications she would have a decent future. It would give them something to enter the outside world."

An instructor at a school for children with special needs, Rosalyn Francis told TNIE, "While the government has found it best to award pass marks to students in regular schools, it would be right to extend that to our children also. It is not like we can train them online or something. They are less in number and it is more important for these children to get a pass." Further, she said, "The qualifying marks would mean more than anything for our students than anyone.

It would boost their confidence and give them better self-esteem. They would be ready to face other challenges. Don't we all want that?" Over 20 parents in Tiruchy submitted petitions to declare pass for their children at the Collectorate and also with the Tiruchy Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Santhi. She said, "We are waiting for directions from the government."

