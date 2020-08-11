Coimbatore: Murder case suspect escapes from hospital for the second time

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old murder case suspect escaped from a hospital for a second time after he was secured and admitted to hospital on Sunday. Though the Race Course police caught him on Sunday, he again escaped on Monday morning. The city police have formed a special team to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as N Hem Sagar Naik (30) from Bagada village in Balangir district, Odisha. He was working at a private company near Palladam in Tirupur district. The Palladam police arrested him in April on a murder charge and lodged him into the Coimbatore central prison.

On August 3, he was admitted to the mental illness ward at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and an AR police constable was deputed there as a guard. On Sunday, when the constable went to the restroom at around 5.30 am, the suspect escaped from the ward. On an alert, the Race Course police launched a manhunt and after an hour-long search, they caught the suspect near Old flyover on Avinashi road.

After arresting the suspect the police admitted him to the same ward. However, he again escaped from the hospital on Monday morning at around 5.30 am, said police. The Race Course police booked him under section 224 of IPC and formed a special team to nab the person.