Complaint lodged against BJP leader S Ve Shekher for 'provocative' speech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police complaint has been lodged against actor-turned-politician S Ve Shekher that he is allegedly trying to incite communal violence by making provocative speeches on his YouTube channel.

Police sources said the complaint was filed online by one C Rajarathinam, a resident of Nungambakkam, in which he stated that Shekher, a former MLA of Mylapore constituency, has released a video on his YouTube channel 'SVES50 TV' on August 3.

"He has made certain objectionable remarks with the criminal intent of spreading misinformation against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and insulting the national flag," read the complaint.

Incidentally, this is the same video to which the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to respond saying Shekhar's stature does not merit a comment from the ruling party. Palaniswami had said that Shekhar was someone who does loose talk and goes into hiding when a police case is filed against him.

In the YouTube video, Shekhar criticised Palaniswami for opposing the three-language policy of the Central government and alleged that the CM had himself learnt Hindi, but refuses to introduce it in government schools.

Police sources said a case will be registered only after an investigation into the complaint.