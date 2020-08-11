STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Complaint lodged against BJP leader S Ve Shekher for 'provocative' speech

"He has made certain objectionable remarks with the criminal intent of spreading misinformation against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and insulting the national flag," read the complaint.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-BJP politician S Ve Shekher (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police complaint has been lodged against actor-turned-politician S Ve Shekher that he is allegedly trying to incite communal violence by making provocative speeches on his YouTube channel.

Police sources said the complaint was filed online by one C Rajarathinam, a resident of Nungambakkam, in which he stated that Shekher, a former MLA of Mylapore constituency, has released a video on his YouTube channel 'SVES50 TV' on August 3.

"He has made certain objectionable remarks with the criminal intent of spreading misinformation against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and insulting the national flag," read the complaint.

Incidentally, this is the same video to which the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to respond saying Shekhar's stature does not merit a comment from the ruling party. Palaniswami had said that Shekhar was someone who does loose talk and goes into hiding when a police case is filed against him.

In the YouTube video, Shekhar criticised Palaniswami for opposing the three-language policy of the Central government and alleged that the CM had himself learnt Hindi, but refuses to introduce it in government schools.

Police sources said a case will be registered only after an investigation into the complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Ve Shekher SVES50 TV Edappadi K Palaniswami Youtube video EPS
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp