COVID-19 recovery rate in TN is 80.8%, says EPS, seeks host of relief measures from PM

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 80.8 percent and the death rate at 1.6 percent in Tamil Nadu due to the effective treatment provided by the state government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday sought a host of relief measures from the Centre during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference.

“As on date, 2,44,675 patients have recovered, which works out to a recovery rate of 80.8 percent, one of the highest in the country. Tamil Nadu is currently conducting the maximum number of PCR tests in the country. The proactive and aggressive approach has resulted in the declining trend of new positive cases in Chennai. A similar approach is being adopted in the rest of the state,” the Chief Minister said during his discussions with the Prime Minister on COVID-19 prevention measures.

Stating that Tamil Nadu presently has 130 labs for COVID testing with 61 government and 69 private labs, with an average testing capacity of 65,000 tests per day, Palaniswami said, “These tests cost nearly Rs 5 crore per day. I request the Centre to fund 50 percent of the cost of the PCR tests from the PM–CARES fund,” he added.

Stating that experts treating critically ill COVID-19 patients have requested for a higher degree of ventilatory care, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to provide funds to Tamil Nadu for procuring high-end ventilators. He also pointed out that sufficient funds for the procurement of consumables had been sanctioned from the SDRF and state budget while orders have been placed by the state government for 5.25 crore triple-layer face masks, 48.05 lakh N-95 masks, 41.3 lakh PPE kits, and 43.26 lakh RT-PCR testing kits.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s announcement on extending the free supply of rice and whole chana dal to priority households, the Chief Minister said whole chana dal is not part of the staple diet of the people of Tamil Nadu. “Based on my earlier letter to you in this regard, I request you to release 55,637 metric tonnes of toor dal to the state for distribution till November,” he added.

