Dry shielding installation at KKNP unit III complete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The installation of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) dry shielding has been completed on unit III of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP). The RPV is the key equipment governing the life of the reactor. Dry protection prevents the reactor pit from overheating and acts as a radiation shield.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), under technical support of Russian experts, completed the works on installation into position of the reactor pressure vessel dry shielding, according to Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier.

Dry shielding is a cylindrical shield in metal cladding filled with serpentine concrete and located around the reactor pressure vessel. This structure serves for the neutron flux attenuation and facilitates prevention of overheating of the reinforced concrete reactor pit structure. Works on dry shielding preparation for installation are completed in time as scheduled.

The equipment was manufactured at Tiazhmash JSC in Syzran town. The cylindrical shield filled with serpentine concrete weighs 140 tonnes. Installation of the reactor pressure vessel dry shielding is an essential process operation on the critical path of unit construction time schedule. After its completion, the installation of reactor support truss and other assembly operations are performed, which are followed by the installation of the reactor pressure vessel into position.