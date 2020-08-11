STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dry shielding installation at KKNP unit III complete

The  installation of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) dry shielding has been completed on unit III of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP).

Published: 11th August 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  installation of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) dry shielding has been completed on unit III of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP). The RPV is the key equipment governing the life of the reactor. Dry protection prevents the reactor pit from overheating and acts as a radiation shield. 

Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), under technical support of Russian experts, completed the works on installation into position of  the reactor pressure vessel dry shielding, according to Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier.

Dry shielding is a cylindrical shield  in metal cladding filled with serpentine concrete and located around  the reactor pressure vessel. This structure serves for the neutron flux attenuation and facilitates prevention of overheating of the reinforced concrete reactor pit structure. Works on dry shielding preparation for installation are completed in time as scheduled.

The equipment was manufactured at Tiazhmash JSC in Syzran town. The cylindrical shield filled with serpentine concrete weighs 140 tonnes. Installation of the reactor pressure vessel dry shielding is an essential process operation on the critical path of unit construction time schedule. After its completion, the installation of reactor support truss and other assembly operations are performed, which are followed by the installation of the reactor pressure vessel  into position.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp