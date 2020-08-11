Karur MP Jothimani's stir demanding civic body chief to spend money

By Express News Service

KARUR: Karur MP Jothimani along with Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji staged an in-house agitation inside the municipality office campus here in Karur on Monday against the municipal commissioner.

Karur MP Jothimani, condemning the Karur municipal commissioner Sudha who has been refusing to utilise the parliamentary constituency funds allotted by her for the development projects in the town, staged a protest inside the commissioner's chambers at the municipality office. DMK district incharge and Aravakurichi MLA V.Senthil Balaji accompanied her in the protest.

Jothimani had allotted a total of Rs.17.25 lakh funds for several development projects across the district including a bus stand at the Karur junction (Rs.5 lakhs), a restroom for women at Aandankovil East & smart class for government (Rs.3 lakhs) and thar roads at Jamia Nagar in Periyakulathupalayam (Rs.9.25 lakhs). But, Karur Municipal Commissioner Sudha was not utilizing those funds and hindering the development works, alleged the Jothimani. In this situation, as the commissioner didn't respond properly to her queries and requests, Jothimani jumped into a protest inside the commissioner chambers.

While the MP was staging an in-house agitation, commissioner Sudha and other officials were taking part in a video conference meeting in the same room.

Later, addressing the media persons, Jothimani told, "Currently I had allotted Rs.1.90 crores for COVID-19 relief works from my constituency development funds. Apart from that, about Rs.3 crores fund have been allotted to the 6 assembly constituencies for development projects including building classrooms, restrooms, water supply facilities, etc. Earlier, I had allocated funds for 3 development projects under Karur Municipality during last March. I even asked whether they were expecting bribe from the funds for carrying out the project works. But we didn't receive any response from them."

"Development works are being carried out through the funds I had allotted for the remaining 5 constituencies. Karur assembly constituency is the one and only constituency where my funds are not being used and all the development projects are hindered by the municipality. Being a woman MP, I'm unable to fulfil my constituency women's request on building a restroom for them in their region. I doubt transport minister M.R.Vijayabaskar's hand in the non-cooperation and hindrance of the Karur municipality" she concluded.

Jothimani's in-house agitation which began at 12 PM in the noon, lasted for more than 4 hours. Finally, she withdrew her protest in the evening after the municipal commissioner Sudha issued a work order for construction of the bus stop at the Karur Railway station. The commissioner Sudha has also promised to give a detailed report on laying new thar roads at Jamia Nagar.