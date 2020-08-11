STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karur municipal commissioner clears project after protest by MP Jothimani

Jothimani alleged said she sanctioned Rs.17.25 lakh for several projects including a bus stand at the Karur junction and roads in Jamia Nagar but Sudha did not utilize the funds and delayed the works.

By Express News Service

KARUR: MP Jothimani staged a protest in the municipality commissioner's office on Monday alleging that commissioner Sudha refused to utilise funds sanctioned by her towards development projects in the town. Jothimani was accompanied by  Aravakurichi MLA V.Senthil Balaji of the DMK.

Jothimani alleged said she sanctioned Rs.17.25 lakh for several projects including a bus stand at the Karur junction and roads in Jamia Nagar in Periyakulathupalayam but Sudha did not utilize the funds and delayed the works. The MP sat on a protest even as Sudha and other officials took part in a meeting over video conference in the room.

"Development works are being carried out using funds I allotted in 5 other Assembly constituencies. Karur is the only constituency where my funds are not being used I doubt transport minister M R Vijayabaskar's hand in the non-cooperation and hindrance by the municipality" she added.

Jothimani's protest lasted for four hours from 12 noon. She called off her protest after Sudha issued a work order for construction of the bus stop in the Karur Railway station and promised to give a report on laying roads at Jamia Nagar.

