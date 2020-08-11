Puducherry records 276 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 276 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported in Puducherry UT on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 241cases are in Puducherry region, 30 in Karaikal region and five inYanam region. The total cases in Puducherry UT is 5900, active cases is 2277 and death toll is 91.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S.Mohan Kumar said that the two COVID-19 deaths are in Puducherry regions.

Out of 2277 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1053 are in Puducherry region (371patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 317 at JIPMER and 365 in COVID care centres), 161 cases in Karaikal GH and 114 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

In addition, 946 are in Home isolation including 874 patients in Puducherry region and 72 in Yanam region. As many as 3532 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 172 on Tuesday. The infection rate is 28.5 percent with 276 testing positive out of 967 samples and fatality rate 1.6 percent.

Till now 43748 samples have been tested, of which 41941 samples have been negative and the test results of 386 are awaited.