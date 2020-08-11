STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry records 276 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths

The infection rate is 28.5 percent with 276 testing positive out of 967 samples and fatality rate 1.6 percent.

Published: 11th August 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 276 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported in Puducherry UT on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 241cases are in Puducherry region, 30 in Karaikal region and five inYanam region. The total cases in Puducherry UT is 5900, active cases is 2277 and death toll is 91.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Medical Services (DMS) Dr S.Mohan Kumar said that the two COVID-19 deaths are in Puducherry regions.

Out of 2277 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1053 are in Puducherry region (371patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 317 at JIPMER and 365 in COVID care centres), 161 cases in Karaikal GH and 114 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

In addition, 946 are in Home isolation including 874 patients in Puducherry region and 72 in Yanam region. As many as 3532 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 172 on Tuesday. The infection rate is 28.5 percent with 276 testing positive out of 967 samples and fatality rate 1.6 percent.

Till now 43748 samples have been tested, of which 41941 samples have been negative and the test results of 386 are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp