STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Covid cases: 3 lakh and counting

Of the total 114 deaths on Monday, as many as 80 were reported from government hospitals and 34 from private hospitals.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai on Monday | kk sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State’s tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the three lakh-mark with 5,914 fresh cases being reported on Monday. As many as 114 deaths were also included in the day’s medical bulletin, taking the State toll to 5,041. The first case in the State was reported on March 7. Mapping the caseload trajectory in the State, it took over four months to cross the one lakh figure on July 3, and thereafter, took only 23 days for the cases to double, registering over 2 lakh cases on July 25.

The three lakh-mark has been crossed within a span of only 15 days. Mapping deaths across the State, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark on June 27, 2,000-mark on July 13, 3,000-mark on July 22, and the 4,000-mark on August 1. However, it must be noted that as many as 444 deaths were included to the State’s toll on July 22, following the report submitted by the death audit committee.

Of the total 114 deaths on Monday, as many as 80 were reported from government hospitals and 34 from private hospitals. Nine people who died did not have comorbidities, said the bulletin. Among the deceased were a 27-year-old mother, a 14-year-old boy, and a four month old girl.

The four-month-old girl from Thiruvarur was admitted at the medical college hospital there on June 20. She died four days later due to Covid-19 pneumonia, ASD, and chromosomal anamoly. The 14-year-old boy from Thoothukudi was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on August 5. He died on August 8. The 27-year-old mother from Chennai was admitted on August 2 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and she died on the same day at 2 pm due to respiratory failure, and other medical conditions, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded 976 cases, with it’s neighbouring districts – Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, recording 483, 310 and 399 cases respectively on Monday. On the testing front, TN continued to test high numbers of samples, with 67,153 samples and 65,141 people being tested on Monday. As per the health bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one private lab – Sri Samraj Health Services Private Limited Clinical Laboratory at Tindivanam – had been approved to conduct Covid tests recently.

The first case of Covid-19 in the State was reported on March 7. Then on, it took nearly 4 months for the State’s tally to touch the one lakh-mark on July 3. However, the case growth rate was much faster, thereafter. Here’s a quick look at the latest Covid figures from Tamil Nadu

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp