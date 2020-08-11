Tamil Nadu's Covid cases: 3 lakh and counting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State’s tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the three lakh-mark with 5,914 fresh cases being reported on Monday. As many as 114 deaths were also included in the day’s medical bulletin, taking the State toll to 5,041. The first case in the State was reported on March 7. Mapping the caseload trajectory in the State, it took over four months to cross the one lakh figure on July 3, and thereafter, took only 23 days for the cases to double, registering over 2 lakh cases on July 25.

The three lakh-mark has been crossed within a span of only 15 days. Mapping deaths across the State, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark on June 27, 2,000-mark on July 13, 3,000-mark on July 22, and the 4,000-mark on August 1. However, it must be noted that as many as 444 deaths were included to the State’s toll on July 22, following the report submitted by the death audit committee.

Of the total 114 deaths on Monday, as many as 80 were reported from government hospitals and 34 from private hospitals. Nine people who died did not have comorbidities, said the bulletin. Among the deceased were a 27-year-old mother, a 14-year-old boy, and a four month old girl.

The four-month-old girl from Thiruvarur was admitted at the medical college hospital there on June 20. She died four days later due to Covid-19 pneumonia, ASD, and chromosomal anamoly. The 14-year-old boy from Thoothukudi was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on August 5. He died on August 8. The 27-year-old mother from Chennai was admitted on August 2 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and she died on the same day at 2 pm due to respiratory failure, and other medical conditions, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded 976 cases, with it’s neighbouring districts – Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, recording 483, 310 and 399 cases respectively on Monday. On the testing front, TN continued to test high numbers of samples, with 67,153 samples and 65,141 people being tested on Monday. As per the health bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one private lab – Sri Samraj Health Services Private Limited Clinical Laboratory at Tindivanam – had been approved to conduct Covid tests recently.

