Woman and two toddlers die in a fire in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: A woman and her two sons died in their house on Monday morning in a fire caused allegedly by an electric short circuit.

Muthulakshmi (29) married Balakrishnan (31) of Ramanathapuram six years ago and the couple had two sons Darshit (3) and Ranjith (2). The couple parted ways due to frequent quarrels and Muthulakshmi settled in Karur two years ago with her sons. On Monday morning, neighbours saw clouds of smoke coming out of Muthulakshmi's house and broke open the door. They found Muthulakshmi in a fully charred state and the two boys unconscious. They rushed the boys to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police officials and fire and rescue personnel reached the accident spot-on information and retrieved Muthulakshmi's body and sent it to Karur GMCH for autopsy. Superintendent of Police Pagalavan arrived at the spot and began investigation along with Thanthonimalai police. Police said, "All electronic appliances and devices, including cell phone, pedestal fan, refrigerator, TV, were completely burnt. After a preliminary investigation, we came to the conclusion that an electric short circuit might have aused the fire. The woman who was sleeping on the sofa died while the two boys who were sleeping next to her faced breathing difficulty. Later, they died while being taken to the hospital." Police denied rumours doing rounds among locals that a mobile phone blast caused the fire.