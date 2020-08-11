STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman and two toddlers die in a fire in Karur

After a preliminary investigation, we came to the conclusion that an electric short circuit might have aused the fire said Superintendent of Police Pagalavan.

Published: 11th August 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A woman and her two sons died in their house on Monday morning in a fire caused allegedly by an electric short circuit.

Muthulakshmi (29) married Balakrishnan (31) of Ramanathapuram six years ago and the couple had two sons Darshit (3) and Ranjith (2). The couple parted ways due to frequent quarrels and Muthulakshmi settled in Karur two years ago with her sons. On Monday morning, neighbours saw clouds of smoke coming out of Muthulakshmi's house and broke open the door. They found Muthulakshmi in a fully charred state and the two boys unconscious. They rushed the boys to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police officials and fire and rescue personnel reached the accident spot-on information and retrieved Muthulakshmi's body and sent it to Karur GMCH for autopsy. Superintendent of Police Pagalavan arrived at the spot and began investigation along with Thanthonimalai police. Police said, "All electronic appliances and devices, including cell phone, pedestal fan, refrigerator, TV, were completely burnt. After a preliminary investigation, we came to the conclusion that an electric short circuit might have aused the fire. The woman who was sleeping on the sofa died while the two boys who were sleeping next to her faced breathing difficulty. Later, they died while being taken to the hospital." Police denied rumours doing rounds among locals that a mobile phone blast caused the fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fire accident
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp