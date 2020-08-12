Covid-19: Six doctors died of COVID-19 in Madurai district

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Six doctors from the district have died due to Covid as on August 10, said the Madurai branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday.

President of Madurai branch of IMA Dr VN Alagavenkatesan told TNIE that as on August 8, out of the 11 deaths of doctors reported since the lockdown, only two doctors were found to have died due to Covid-19, after due verification of medical documents submitted by the bereaved families.

In the past three days, a few more families of deceased doctors came forward to submit documents. After scrutiny of the documents, it was found that six doctors from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

Three doctors died of other reasons and the families of two more deceased doctors did not come forward to submit any documents, added Dr Alagavenkatesan.

The deceased doctors were identified as Dr R Ramachandran, Dr D R Deyanesh, Dr K Govindarajan, Dr W Edwin Savariroy, Dr V Murugesan and Dr S R Lakshmi Kantham.