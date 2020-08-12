Elephant samples to be sent to Chennai in ice packs

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest Department officials for the first time have decided to send various samples of she elephant that died on Monday by placing them in ice packs to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Chennai. A 15-year-old she elephant died without responding to treatment at Vellpathy in Boluvampatti forest range on Monday.

It was reported that the decision was taken after the Coimbatore forest division witnessed as many as 17 wild elephant deaths since January 2020 due to various reasons. As per the record, 14 elephants have died in 2013 and 17 elephants died in 2014, which is the maximum deaths in a year so far.

The increasing elephant death has created a wave of shock for the wildlife activists and nature lovers as four months are left for the completion of the current year.

Earlier, the department officials were sending the samples by using formalin which is used for preserving biological and anatomical specimens. In the new method, the department is expecting to get the exact cause of the death of she elephant.

"Samples such as heart swab, liver swab, and intestine swab, piece of brain, spleen sample, and heart blood would also be sent in ice packs to Chennai. These fresh samples kept in ice packs would be helpful to get the significance of the infection of the virus or bacteria since the blood cultures test would be carried out there. Dung samples would also be assessed and possibilities of chemical reaction for eating a particular plant in a particular area has led to the poisonous effect in the body would also be assessed," said sources in the department

Sources in the department informed that trunk wash was carried on the elephant to ascertain if the animal had tuberculosis.

"Since the carcass is fresh, we can find out if there was a virus attack or poisoning from these samples. These results are expected to reach us within a month," said sources added.

The samples of the liver, kidney and intestine of the recently died female elephant would also be sent to the advanced laboratory at Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) near Anaikatti where they will find if the jumbo died of consumption of pesticides from the plants.

"We have also sent some samples to the Regional forensic lab in Coimbatore (where the department tests the samples) and Advanced institute of wildlife Conservation (AIWC) at Vandalur in Chennai. Unlike last time, we have been sending samples to SACON and AIWC this time. We have been completely studying to know the exact cause of the death," forest department sources said.

World Elephant Day

It should be noted that August 12 is observed as the World Elephant Day and is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants.