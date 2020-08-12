Finding family amid pandemic

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Covid came as a cruel blow to mankind creating chaos everywhere and throwing life out of gear. However, it has also helped people discover humanity and build new relationships. A group of 25 youths in Cuddalore have rescued more than 200 homeless persons across the district since March.

T Marudhamuthu (52) and Habiba Rahman (58) are two middle-aged men who were rescued separately by the team and have, over the time, become close friends living at a rescue home in Manjakuppam. “Rahman took good care of me while I was admitted at the hospital. He washed my plates and stayed by my side attending to all my needs. My leg is healed and I am able to walk, but he is still with me,” says Marudhamuthu.

Marudhamuthu with a

walking stick after being

discharged from the hospital

| Express

A native of Bhuvanagiri, Marudhamuthu had been working as a daily wager in Kerala. In January, he fell into a pit while at work and sustained serious injuries in the leg. Following a surgery in Kerala, he was sent home when the pandemic broke out. But, little did he know that his own son would abandon him. “I was told by doctors that the rod placed inside caused infection and might need another operation. I didn’t have any money or anyone to support me.

My wife died many years ago. I was lying on the pavement outside the general hospital for three days when I was rescued,” he says. Although Rahman stood strong helping Maruthamuthu, he has his own woes as he was also abandoned by his children. A native of Nellikuppam and father of three, Rahman had to leave house after his wife died and was left with none to care for.

“I was working as parotta and biryani master at a hostel in Chidambaram. Earlier this year, I moved to a new hotel. But, I lost my job owing to the pandemic. With nowhere to go, I, along with a friend Stephan, took refuge in front of a temple here. Luckily, I was rescued. Now I am working at a fast food stall in Cuddalore and earning Rs 200 per day. This is life being merciful and giving a second chance,” he says.

Like these two friends, the Covid-19 team has so far rescued 200 persons and are currently rehabilitating 79 men, 28 women and two children. Jose Mahesh, a member of the team says, “We decided to proactively rescue the homeless as many were left with no food or shelter during the lockdown. Marudhamuthu was rescued at the right time, before his health condition deteriorated. We are glad that the team is able to help the homeless at the time of crisis.”