STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Finding family amid pandemic

Covid came as a cruel blow to mankind creating chaos everywhere and throwing life out of gear. However, it has also helped people discover humanity and build new relationships.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rahman at a fast food stall in Cuddalore

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Covid came as a cruel blow to mankind creating chaos everywhere and throwing life out of gear. However, it has also helped people discover humanity and build new relationships. A group of 25 youths in Cuddalore have rescued more than 200 homeless persons across the district since March.

T Marudhamuthu (52) and Habiba Rahman (58) are two middle-aged men who were rescued separately by the team and have, over the time, become close friends living at a rescue home in Manjakuppam. “Rahman took good care of me while I was admitted at the hospital. He washed my plates and stayed by my side attending to all my needs. My leg is healed and I am able to walk, but he is still with me,” says Marudhamuthu.

Marudhamuthu with a
walking stick after being
discharged from the hospital
| Express

A native of Bhuvanagiri, Marudhamuthu had been working as a daily wager in Kerala. In January, he fell into a pit while at work and sustained serious injuries in the leg. Following a surgery in Kerala, he was sent home when the pandemic broke out. But, little did he know that his own son would abandon him. “I was told by doctors that the rod placed inside caused infection and might need another operation. I didn’t have any money or anyone to support me.

My wife died many years ago. I was lying on the pavement outside the general hospital for three days when I was rescued,” he says. Although Rahman stood strong helping Maruthamuthu, he has his own woes as he was also abandoned  by his children. A native of Nellikuppam and father of three, Rahman had to leave house after his wife died and was left with none to care for.

“I was working as parotta and biryani master at a hostel in Chidambaram. Earlier this year, I moved to a new hotel. But, I lost my job owing to the pandemic. With nowhere to go, I, along with a friend Stephan, took refuge in front of a temple here. Luckily, I was rescued. Now I am working at a fast food stall in Cuddalore and earning Rs 200 per day. This is life being merciful and giving a second chance,” he says.

Like these two friends, the Covid-19 team has so far rescued 200 persons and are currently rehabilitating 79 men, 28 women and two children. Jose Mahesh, a member of the team says, “We decided to proactively rescue the homeless as many were left with no food or shelter during the lockdown. Marudhamuthu was rescued at the right time, before his health condition deteriorated. We are glad that the team is able to help the homeless at the time of crisis.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuddalore Pandemic
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp