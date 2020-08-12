STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Puducherry local administration minister Elumalai dies of COVID-19 at JIPMER

Rising from a very humble beginning, Elumalai first became an MLA when he won the Ossudu assembly constituency (SC) seat on a Puducherry Makkal Congress (PMC) ticket in 2001

Published: 12th August 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Puducherry local administration minister A Elumalai

Former Puducherry local administration minister A Elumalai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry local administration minister A Elumalai died of COVID-19 at JIPMER on Wednesday. He was 55.

According to JIPMER sources, he was admitted with breathing difficulties last night and was found to be positive for COVID-19. He succumbed to the virus at around 2 p.m on Wednesday.

Rising from a very humble beginning, Elumalai first became an MLA when he won the Ossudu assembly constituency (SC) seat on a Puducherry Makkal Congress (PMC) ticket in 2001. 

Elumalai along with party MLA K Lakshminarayanan became ministers in the Congress government led by N Rangasamy in November 2001. The party led by P Kannan gave unconditional support to the Congress government and subsequently merged with the Congress. Elumalai was also given the transport portfolio. 

However, due to political trouble between the Congress and PMC leadership, both the PMC ministers resigned on January 28, 2004. He became part of Kannan’s new party Puducherry Munnetra Congress (PMC).

Elumalai once again won the Ossudu (SC) seat in 2006 as an independent after quitting the PMC. He extended support to the Congress government led by N Rangasamy. However, in the 2011 elections, he lost the seat to the N R Congress candidate P Karthikeyan.

He remained a Congress functionary till he passed away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Elumalai COVID-19 coronavirus JIPMER Pucucherry
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp