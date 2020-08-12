STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Industries seek alternative solution over e-pass system

Irked over the e-pass system, the industrialists urged the government to come up with a solution to ease their travel.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop vechicles without e-passes at Vandalur checkpost.

Police stop vechicles without e-passes at Vandalur checkpost. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the e-pass system, the industrialists urged the government to come up with a solution to ease their travel. Representatives of various industry associations lamented that the request for e-passes – applied to bring labourers from southern districts – were rejected most of the time. They added, micro and small units were reportedly facing bleak days due to labour shortage. 

Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) co-coordinator J James said, “Utilising local labourers is the only option to tide over the crisis, but the complicated e-pass system is proving to be a hurdle here. We have been repeatedly demanding scrapping of e-pass requests.” Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) opined the government must come up with a permanent solution by providing industrial passes.

“The District Industries Center could process these requests. This would enable travel for industrial activities,” said Ramamurthy, CODISSIA president. However, P Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association said a few labourers who were brought from Pudukkottai returned home after 10 days of work. He added, “We are waiting for a ray of hope for the migrant workers to return.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-pass
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp