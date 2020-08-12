Industries seek alternative solution over e-pass system

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Irked over the e-pass system, the industrialists urged the government to come up with a solution to ease their travel. Representatives of various industry associations lamented that the request for e-passes – applied to bring labourers from southern districts – were rejected most of the time. They added, micro and small units were reportedly facing bleak days due to labour shortage.

Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) co-coordinator J James said, “Utilising local labourers is the only option to tide over the crisis, but the complicated e-pass system is proving to be a hurdle here. We have been repeatedly demanding scrapping of e-pass requests.” Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) opined the government must come up with a permanent solution by providing industrial passes.

“The District Industries Center could process these requests. This would enable travel for industrial activities,” said Ramamurthy, CODISSIA president. However, P Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association said a few labourers who were brought from Pudukkottai returned home after 10 days of work. He added, “We are waiting for a ray of hope for the migrant workers to return.”