STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lankan cops seek gangster Angoda Lokka’s death confirmation report

Jaliya added, Tamil Nadu CB-CID is yet to file a final report on his death, so we have requested the Indian High Commission to confirm it.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: Days after the death of Sri Lankan kingpin Angoda Lokka, the Lankan police have asked a final investigation report on his death from the Indian High Commission to complete several cases booked against him.

Sri Lankan police spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne, speaking to TNIE said, there were several probes pending on Angoda Lokka’s alleged role in the murder, kidnapping, extortion, and other criminal activities. “Confirmation of his death is necessary for us to take further action on the cases registered against him here.

Jaliya added, Tamil Nadu CB-CID is yet to file a final report on his death, so we have requested the Indian High Commission to confirm it. “We have also sent biological samples of his fingerprints to the Tamil Nadu police and asked for his alleged facial surgery details,” he added. However, it was reported that CB-CID officials denied and said they have not received any biological sample from Sri Lanka.

The Madurai connection
The CB-CID on Tuesday said that Thiyaneshwaran, an associate of Sivakami Sundari, worked at a finance company at Kochadai in Madurai for three months. Thiyaneshwaran and Sivakami Sundari, an alleged aide of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka, were classmates and close friends. Using her help, Thiyaneshwaran, a native of Erode, is believed to have joined a finance company in Madurai and worked there for three months, said an officer from the investigating team.

The management of the finance company, during an inquiry with it, claimed that it did not see Lokka with him. “The CB-CID believes that Lokka was hiding in one of the houses rented by Sivakami Sundari in Madurai before his departure to Coimbatore,” the officer said. The CB-CID team left Madurai on Monday after completing their phase I investigation. The sleuths did not arrest anyone in connection with the case during their stay in Madurai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angoda Lokka Sri Lanka
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp