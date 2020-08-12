Lankan cops seek gangster Angoda Lokka’s death confirmation report

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: Days after the death of Sri Lankan kingpin Angoda Lokka, the Lankan police have asked a final investigation report on his death from the Indian High Commission to complete several cases booked against him.

Sri Lankan police spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne, speaking to TNIE said, there were several probes pending on Angoda Lokka’s alleged role in the murder, kidnapping, extortion, and other criminal activities. “Confirmation of his death is necessary for us to take further action on the cases registered against him here.

Jaliya added, Tamil Nadu CB-CID is yet to file a final report on his death, so we have requested the Indian High Commission to confirm it. “We have also sent biological samples of his fingerprints to the Tamil Nadu police and asked for his alleged facial surgery details,” he added. However, it was reported that CB-CID officials denied and said they have not received any biological sample from Sri Lanka.

The Madurai connection

The CB-CID on Tuesday said that Thiyaneshwaran, an associate of Sivakami Sundari, worked at a finance company at Kochadai in Madurai for three months. Thiyaneshwaran and Sivakami Sundari, an alleged aide of Sri Lankan criminal Angoda Lokka, were classmates and close friends. Using her help, Thiyaneshwaran, a native of Erode, is believed to have joined a finance company in Madurai and worked there for three months, said an officer from the investigating team.

The management of the finance company, during an inquiry with it, claimed that it did not see Lokka with him. “The CB-CID believes that Lokka was hiding in one of the houses rented by Sivakami Sundari in Madurai before his departure to Coimbatore,” the officer said. The CB-CID team left Madurai on Monday after completing their phase I investigation. The sleuths did not arrest anyone in connection with the case during their stay in Madurai.