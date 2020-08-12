STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More job loss on the anvil as ISRO shuts 2 more units

The suspension of operations can create more trouble for contract employees, who are already facing massive lay-offs with many space missions put on the backburner.

Published: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:00 AM

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Operations at two critical infrastructure facilities handling the ambitious GSLV Mk-3 and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) projects were suspended at  Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) on Tuesday, thanks to the spread of Covid-19.

The suspension of operations can create more trouble for contract employees, who are already facing massive lay-offs with many space missions put on the backburner. Several contract firms working for Indian Space Research Organisation have not paid salary to employees since May.

SDSC-Shar Controller V Kumbakarnan has suspended regular operations at Solid Propellant Rocket Booster Plant and Solid Propellant Plant (SPP) with three of its employees testing positive. Among them is an engineer from System Reliability (SR) team, who reportedly came into contact with many engineers in the past two days at both these plants.

“We are carrying out contact tracing and testing is in progress. So, regular operations at both plants have been suspended till further communication,” Controller’s office said. An employee of Premier Explosives Limited (PEL) working on contract basis at SPP said the situation was worrisome.

“The companies have not paid salary since May. Only half the salary is being paid to those who are allowed to attend to essential duties. Now, with operations suspended, the company will not make any payment,” he rued.

A total of 552 personnel work at SPP, out of which 410 are contract employees. Of the contract staff, 394 are PEL employees. After Covid-19 crisis emerged, the total manpower was reduced to 254 and the number was further reduced to 200 following sudden spurt of cases inside Sriharikota and other ISRO residential colonies nearby. During the process, PEL employees suffered the most with only 106 being allotted work out of the total 394.

Meanwhile, M Prasad, General Secretary of Shar Employees Association, has written to Shar Director A Rajarajan asking for a complete lockdown of Shar Centre till all the contacts of infected persons are traced and tested. He has also objected to contract workers being allowed inside Shar. However, the contract employees have attributed the spurt in cases to negligence on part of Shar employees. 
 

