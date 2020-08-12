Residents threat crematorium workers for cremating COVID-19 victim

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Crematorium workers were in a fix when residents of Aathupalayam threatened them for carrying out the final rites for a Covid-19 victim in Tirupur on Monday evening.

Though Tamil Nadu government in April passed an ordinance to punish those who raise objections and prevent the burial of Covid-19 victims with imprisonment of a maximum of three years, many residents are still kicking up a fuss and preventing the burial.

Tirupur Municipality official confirmed this and explained that a 62-year-old man from Gokulam Colony died of coronavirus infection on Monday morning at the government Tirupur hospital. After the hospital authorities informed the relatives about the death, they arranged for the process at an electrical crematorium. It was reported that the relatives received the body at around 5 pm due to some delay in the paper works from the medical facility.

"Relatives and undertaker left after they cremated the body. However, by 7 pm, over 25 people entered the crematorium premises and threatened the watchman and other workers asking them not to cremate Covid-19 patients. They even warned the watchman of dire consequences if they continue to take in such bodies," said the official.

Shocked by their reaction, the workers immediately informed the officials and the Velampalayam police station. It was reported that when they reached the spot, they found the agitated residents arguing with the watchman about the smoke from the facility could harm them.

Sources said that the police officials who came to the spot informed the residents that all safety procedures were followed and no one is going get harmed by the smoke emanating from the crematorium.

A police official said, "After we warned that action will be taken against those who disrupt the process, they dispersed from the spot."

He added that the residents are not aware of the infection and how it affects people, let alone the ordinance passed by the government. The government needs to bring in more awareness campaign to educate the people so to avoid such incidents, he added.