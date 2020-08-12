STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents threat crematorium workers for cremating COVID-19 victim

Crematorium workers were in a fix when residents of Aathupalayam threatened them for carrying out the final rites for a Covid-19 victim in Tirupur on Monday evening.

Published: 12th August 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Crematorium workers were in a fix when residents of Aathupalayam threatened them for carrying out the final rites for a Covid-19 victim in Tirupur on Monday evening.

Though Tamil Nadu government in April passed an ordinance to punish those who raise objections and prevent the burial of Covid-19 victims with imprisonment of a maximum of three years, many residents are still kicking up a fuss and preventing the burial.

Tirupur Municipality official confirmed this and explained that a 62-year-old man from Gokulam Colony died of coronavirus infection on Monday morning at the government Tirupur hospital. After the hospital authorities informed the relatives about the death, they arranged for the process at an electrical crematorium. It was reported that the relatives received the body at around 5 pm due to some delay in the paper works from the medical facility.

"Relatives and undertaker left after they cremated the body. However, by 7 pm, over 25 people entered the crematorium premises and threatened the watchman and other workers asking them not to cremate Covid-19 patients. They even warned the watchman of dire consequences if they continue to take in such bodies," said the official.

Shocked by their reaction, the workers immediately informed the officials and the Velampalayam police station. It was reported that when they reached the spot, they found the agitated residents arguing with the watchman about the smoke from the facility could harm them.

Sources said that the police officials who came to the spot informed the residents that all safety procedures were followed and no one is going get harmed by the smoke emanating from the crematorium.

A police official said, "After we warned that action will be taken against those who disrupt the process, they dispersed from the spot."

He added that the residents are not aware of the infection and how it affects people, let alone the ordinance passed by the government. The government needs to bring in more awareness campaign to educate the people so to avoid such incidents, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp