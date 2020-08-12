STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 5,871 fresh COVID-19 cases, 119 deaths

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,871 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 3,14,520 while 119 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,278.

Active cases stood at 52,929 with 5,633 discharges from various health care facilities and in total 2,56,313 have recovered, a health department bulletin said.

A total number of 71,575 samples were tested cumulatively taking the tally to 34,32,025 till date.

Of the new infections, Chennai reported 993 cases while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet collectively contributed to 1,217 new cases.

Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 708 cases.

Madurai logged 169 cases, Sivaganga 92, Virudhunagar 292, Tuticorin 157, Tirunelveli 137, Tenkasi 99, Theni 282, Ramanathapuram 61 and Kanyakumari 117.

Of the state's tally of three lakh plus cases, Chennai's share was 1,12,059, the bulletin said.

As many as 27 people who had tested positive today were returnees from domestic and overseas destinations.

Among the deceased, 107 had comorbidities, the bulletin added.

