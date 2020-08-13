STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come forward to donate organs, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called upon the people to come forward to donate their organs as such a gesture would save the lives of many.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called upon the people to come forward to donate their organs as such a gesture would save the lives of many. The Chief Minister, in his World Organ Donation Day message, said with the organs of a brain dead person, the lives of eight persons could be saved.   

Stating that the day has been observed to dispel the suspicions over organ donation and to encourage people to come forward to donate their organs, the Chief Minister recalled that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in encouraging organ donation and formed Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu on December 12, 2014.  “Due to this, Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of organ donation. So far, 1,382 donors had donated 8,163 organs. 

“Further, Tamil Nadu received awards from the Central government for remaining in the first place in organ donation and organ transplant surgery. Under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme, a maximum of `25 lakh is being provided for organ transplant surgery,” the Chief Minister added. 

CM orders release of water from Bhavani Sagar dam 
Accepting requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ordered the release of water for irrigation for 120 days from August 14 from the Bhavani Sagar dam to the lands in Keezhbhavani Main Canal and Chennasamudram Distribution Canal.  Around 1,03,500 acres of lands in Gopi, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakurichi, and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangeyam taluk in Tirupur district and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district will benefit from the release of water.

