COVID-19 toll crosses 100 in Puducherry with six more deaths, 305 fresh cases recorded

PUDUCHERRY: The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry has crossed the 100 mark with six more deaths taking the toll to 102 on Thursday.

As many as 305 cases were reported taking the total cases to 6680 and active cases to 2750 on Thursday. Among the new cases, 254 are in Puducherry region, 42 in Karaikal region and nine in Yanam region. While five deaths are in Puducherry region, one is in Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said 1504 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals while 1246 are in home isolation.

Out of 2750 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2307 are in the Puducherry region, 197 in Karaikal GH, 239 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

As many as 3828 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 153 on Thursday. The positivity rate is 28.19 percent with 305 testing positive out of 1082 samples, while the fatality rate is 1.53 percent and recovery rate 57.31 percent.

Till now, 50942 samples have been tested, of which 43135 were found to be negative and the results of 576 are awaited.