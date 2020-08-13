STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 toll crosses 100 in Puducherry with six more deaths, 305 fresh cases recorded

Among the new cases, 254 are in Puducherry region, 42 in Karaikal region and nine in Yanam region

Published: 13th August 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 3828 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 153 on Thursday (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry has crossed the 100 mark with six more deaths taking the toll to 102 on Thursday.

As many as 305 cases were reported taking the total cases to 6680  and active cases to 2750 on Thursday. Among the new cases, 254 are in Puducherry region, 42 in Karaikal region and nine in Yanam region. While five deaths are in Puducherry region, one is in Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Wednesday, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said 1504 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals while 1246 are in home isolation.

Out of 2750 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2307 are in the Puducherry region, 197 in Karaikal GH, 239 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.

As many as 3828 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 153 on Thursday. The positivity rate is 28.19 percent with 305 testing positive out of 1082 samples, while the fatality rate is 1.53 percent and recovery rate 57.31 percent.

Till now, 50942 samples have been tested, of which 43135 were found to be negative and the results of 576 are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp